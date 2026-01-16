Watch CBS News
Ground stop issued at O'Hare Airport amid snow Friday morning

Elyssa Kaufman
A quick round of snow is expected Friday morning with most areas picking up less than an inch of accumulation.  

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport through 8 a.m. due to snow and ice. 

Snow showers taper off by late morning before a major temperature drop.

A strong cold front is expected to move through this evening, triggering scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the teens this weekend, with below-zero wind chills. 

Most areas see only a dusting, though narrow bands could approach around an inch. Spotty light snow chances continue Saturday and Sunday, again favoring areas north of I-80.   

