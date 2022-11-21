'Snow Angels' needed to help clear snow for seniors in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- "Snow angels" are needed to help clear driveways and sidewalks for seniors and people with disabilities in Aurora.

The city launched its Operation Senior Shovel program again.

When there is at least 2 inches of snow on the ground, volunteers will be asked to clear pathways within 48 hours.

Volunteers will need to bring their own shovel or snow blower.

You can register to volunteer on Aurora's website.