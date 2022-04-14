Sneak peek of Harold Washington's documentary to be shown honoring his 100th birthday

Sneak peek of Harold Washington's documentary to be shown in honor of 100th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday would've been former Mayor Harold Washington's 100th birthday.

The DuSable Museum of African American History will mark the occasion with a sneak peek at a new documentary about Washington's enduring legacy.

It's called "Punch 9 for Harold Washington" named for his place on the ballot -- sealing his place in history as Chicago's first Black mayor.

We spoke with the DuSable museum's president and CEO, Perri Irmer, who told us why the film is groundbreaking and so relevant -- 35 years after the mayor's death.

"We want to promote 'Punch 9' as the original story, following his campaign, following his campaign workers, people in the community," Irmer said. "Everyday people who turned out in droves, in record numbers, to make sure that we all would have, finally, honest and equitable representation in City Hall."

You can get that sneak peek at "Punch 9 for Harold Washington" at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Hyde Park Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Clips from the documentary will be shown, followed by a lively discussion.

On Friday, for the mayor's 100th birthday, our Jim Williams will take a look at how Harold Washington's legacy still lives on today.