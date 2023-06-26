'Smile-a-thon' raises money for 'Dancing while Cancering'

'Smile-a-thon' to raise money for 'Dancing while Cancering'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One family is hoping you'll be part of their "Smile-a-Thon" in honor of their daughter.

It's all part of an effort to raise money to spread joy to children as they battle cancer.

"I make you laugh all day long when I sing my silly song!"

That is Maddie Kramer singing her silly song. She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer more than four years ago and sadly lost her fight.

Monday would have been her ninth birthday.

In honor of that, her family is holding the 5th annual "Smile-a-Thon" to raise money for her charity called "Dancing while Cancering."

It gives away "Smile Packs" to hospitals across the country. They give pediatric cancer patients fun things like small musical instruments, wall decals to decorate rooms, and reminders to take a moment to sing, dance and smile.

They've donated more than two thousand since 2018. You can make a donation at dancingwhilecancering.org.