Smash-and-grab thieves target Marcus luxury store in Hinsdale

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Burglars smashed their way into the Marcus store in west suburban Hinsdale early Monday morning.

Well before dawn, the burglars used a sledgehammer to shatter a window and enter on the First Street side of the store, which has a main address of 101 S. Washington St.

Police said a number of high-end purses and handbags were stolen.

A call of a suspicious vehicle circling the Business District in Hinsdale at 4:32 a.m. A squad car made contact with the vehicle on Hinsdale Avenue, but the vehicle fled east on 47th Street over the Tri-state Tollway.

The Marcus Curated Luxury Collection was founded by Bobbi and Marcus Lemonis, who the store website says handpick everything they carry. Besides Hinsdale, Marcus has a location near the Magnificent Mile another location in Deerfield – as well as location in Aspen, Colorado; Montecito, California; and the Meatpacking District on the West Side of Manhattan in New York City.

In a video posted on Twitter, Marcus Lemonis said this was the sixth time in the past year that one of his Chicago-area stores has been robbed.