Watch CBS News

Smash-and-grab thieves target Marcus luxury store in Hinsdale

/ CBS Chicago

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Burglars smashed their way into the Marcus store in west suburban Hinsdale early Monday morning.

Well before dawn, the burglars used a sledgehammer to shatter a window and enter on the First Street side of the store, which has a main address of 101 S. Washington St.

Police said a number of high-end purses and handbags were stolen.

A call of a suspicious vehicle circling the Business District in Hinsdale at 4:32 a.m. A squad car made contact with the vehicle on Hinsdale Avenue, but the vehicle fled east on 47th Street over the Tri-state Tollway.

The Marcus Curated Luxury Collection was founded by Bobbi and Marcus Lemonis, who the store website says handpick everything they carry. Besides Hinsdale, Marcus has a location near the Magnificent Mile another location in Deerfield – as well as location in Aspen, Colorado; Montecito, California; and the Meatpacking District on the West Side of Manhattan in New York City.

In a video posted on Twitter, Marcus Lemonis said this was the sixth time in the past year that one of his Chicago-area stores has been robbed.

First published on April 4, 2022 / 7:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.