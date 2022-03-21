Second man charged in string of smash and grab burglaries at multiple stores, including Mag Mile Burberry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A west suburban man has been charged with a string of "smash and grab" burglaries that cost several Chicago businesses more than $180,000 over a span of more than three months, just weeks after the group's accused ringleader also was charged.

Dion Butts, 24, of Hillside, has been charged with 10 felony counts of burglary in a string of heists along Michigan Avenue and other parts of the city, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested on Sunday, after he was identified as one of the people who broke into multiple businesses across the city, taking more than $180,000 in merchandise and cash between late November and early February.

The burglaries happened at the following locations, according to CPD:

6100 block of West Diversey Avenue – Nov. 26, 2021

1500 block of North Cicero Avenue – Nov. 26, 2021

2000 block of West Division Street – Nov. 26, 2021

600 block of N. Michigan Ave. (18th District) – Jan. 4 & 6, 2022

2900 block of N. Broadway (19th District) – Jan. 6, 2022

400 block of W. Belmont (19th District) – Jan. 6, 2022

1100 block of W. 18th St. (12th District) – Jan. 14, 2022

3600 block of W. 26th St. (10th District) – Jan. 17, 2022

5800 block of W. North Ave. (25th District) – Feb. 3, 2022

The charges against Butts come more than a month after police and prosecutors announced charges against the accused ringleader of the group responsible for the burglaries, 24-year-old Tacarre Harper, of Maywood.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported last month, Harper was charged with nine felony counts of burglary in connection with a series of nine "smash and grab" burglaries.

Harper was taken down at a house in the South Austin neighborhood by the elite Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

A source tells the CBS 2 Investigators that Harper may have overseen 100 smash-and-grab burglaries - and we are told that number may be conservative.

Prosecutors say Harper not only admitted to the most recent crimes with which he has been charged, but also pointed himself out in still photos taken from store surveillance video.

His two biggest heists -- totaling $150,000 -- came from two burglaries at the Michigan Avenue Burberry store on Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, prosecutors said.

On Jan. 4, Harper - along with two other people - pulled on the door of the luxury retailer's Magnificent Mile location until the front door popped open, prosecutors said. They stole shoes and purses from the display, totaling $70,000.

On Jan. 6, Harper returned to Burberry, opening the front door the same way - pulling on it until it popped open, prosecutors said. On that occasion, Harper came with two to three other people and grabbed purses, handbags, and coats totaling $80,000, prosecutors said.

In addition to the Mag Mile Burberry store thefts, Harper is accused in at least seven other retail thefts that targeted game and liquor stores in various parts of the city – including East Lakeview, Logan Square, Wicker Park, Belmont Cragin, Belnont Central, and North Austin. Besides the Mag Mile thefts, the other thefts in which Harper is charged happened at the following locations and dates:

• Nov. 26, 2021, in the 6100 block of West Diversey Avenue;

• Nov. 26, 2021, in the 1500 block of North Cicero Avenue;

• Nov. 26, 2021, in the 2000 block of West Division Street;

• Nov. 26, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Diversey Avenue;

• Dec. 28, 2021, in the 4900 block of West Fullerton Avenue;

• Jan. 6, 2022, in the 2900 block of North Broadway;

• Jan. 2, 2022, in the 400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Butts now stands charged in seven of those same heists, although both Butts and Harper also face charges in separate burglaries.

A search warrant for Harper's phone showed images of the stolen merchandise. Prosecutors say Harper even posted videos of himself along with co-defendants on Facebook.

Prosecutors also said Harper not only wore very distinctive clothing during the crimes - a Hood Rich sweatshirt during some of the burglaries and a Mickey Mouse T-shirt in others.

Harper has a criminal record dating back to 2013. He has been charged in the past with domestic violence, identity theft, and retail theft, and there were already four arrest warrants out for him when he was picked up.

Last month, Police Supt. David Brown said the collaboration between Chicago Police officers from the Organized Retail Theft Crime Task Force, the Cook County State's Attorney's office, and other law enforcement partners is to credit for the arrests and charges in the case.

"They followed every lead, and utilized every tool at our disposal – including technology resources and POD video cameras to track these offenders," Brown said.

Harper is being held at the Cook County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Butts is due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.