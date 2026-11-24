Two people were hurt when a small plane that took off from suburban Lansing, Illinois crashed in a Louisville, Kentucky neighborhood Tuesday.

Dramatic video captured the moment the plane went down in a bunch of trees.

According to air traffic control radio audio, the pilot reported having engine trouble. He warns the controller he won't make it to an open field for an emergency landing as he flies over the neighborhood.

"I'm going into the houses," the pilot says on the audio. "I'll try to avoid whatever I can."

The neighborhood where he crashed is less than a mile from a small airport that he was headed to.

The pilot and one other person on board were seriously injured, A dog was also on board. No injuries in the neighborhood were reported.

The plane is registered to an address in Lynwood, Illinois.

The pilot and passenger have not yet been identified.