Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane hits hangar while taxiing at airport in Harvard, Illinois

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Small plane hits airport hangar in Harvard, Illinois
Small plane hits airport hangar in Harvard, Illinois 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A single-engine plane hit an airport hangar Wednesday afternoon in far northwest suburban Harvard.

The FAA said a Cessna 182 veered off the taxiway at Dacy Airport around 2 p.m., and hit a hangar building.

Harvard Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the crash, and said the plane ended up nose-down after the crash, and was leaking fuel. The plane's front landing gear was damaged in the crash. Parts of the hangar also were damaged.

The pilot was able to get out of the plane on his own after the crash, and was not injured. Firefighters helped to get the plane back upright to stop the fuel leak.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office were investigating the cause of the crash.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.