Small plane hits hangar while taxiing at airport in Harvard, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A single-engine plane hit an airport hangar Wednesday afternoon in far northwest suburban Harvard.

The FAA said a Cessna 182 veered off the taxiway at Dacy Airport around 2 p.m., and hit a hangar building.

Harvard Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the crash, and said the plane ended up nose-down after the crash, and was leaking fuel. The plane's front landing gear was damaged in the crash. Parts of the hangar also were damaged.

The pilot was able to get out of the plane on his own after the crash, and was not injured. Firefighters helped to get the plane back upright to stop the fuel leak.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office were investigating the cause of the crash.