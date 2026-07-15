Disaster loan assistance centers open in Chicago area in wake of June tornadoes, severe storms

Help is on the way for families and business owners impacted by tornadoes and other severe storms in Illinois last month.

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday opened centers in Chicago, the suburbs, and downstate, where people get help applying for low-interest loans of up to $500,000 to cover losses not covered by insurance.

The money is available for damage caused by storms on June 10, June 11, and June 17.

The Chicago locations are at the Pullman Branch Public Library at 11001 S. Indiana Av. and the Thurgood Marshall Branch Public Library at 7506 S. Racine Av.

Disaster loan outreach centers also are open in Blue Island, Alsip, Streator, Charleston, and Effingham.

Each center will be open through July 30.

The hours for each location are listed below:

CITY OF CHICAGO DLOC LOCATIONS

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

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Pullman Branch 11001 S. Indiana Ave. Thurgood Marshall Branch 7506 S. Racine Ave. Monday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SUBURBAN COOK COUNTY DLOC LOCATIONS

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

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Blue Island 2434 Vermont Street Blue Island, IL 60406 Alsip

4500 West 123rd Street Alsip, IL 60803 Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday CLOSED CLOSED

LASALLE COUNTY DLOC LOCATION

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

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Streator City Hall 204 South Bloomington Street, Streator, IL, 61364 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday CLOSED

COLES COUNTY DLOC LOCATION

Disaster Loan Outreach Program (DLOC)

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Coles County Center for Human Services 825 18th Street, Charleston, IL, 61920 Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday CLOSED

EFFINGHAM COUNTY DLOC LOCATION

Disaster Loan Outreach Program (DLOC)

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Effingham School District Building 2803 South Banker Street, Effingham, IL, 62401 Monay – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday CLOSED

Applications for SBA disaster loans also are available online at sba.gov/disaster.