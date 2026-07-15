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Disaster loan assistance centers open in Chicago area in wake of June tornadoes, severe storms

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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Help is on the way for families and business owners impacted by tornadoes and other severe storms in Illinois last month.

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday opened centers in Chicago, the suburbs, and downstate, where people get help applying for low-interest loans of up to $500,000 to cover losses not covered by insurance.

The money is available for damage caused by storms on June 10, June 11, and June 17.

The Chicago locations are at the Pullman Branch Public Library at 11001 S. Indiana Av. and the Thurgood Marshall Branch Public Library at 7506 S. Racine Av.

Disaster loan outreach centers also are open in Blue Island, Alsip, Streator, Charleston, and Effingham.

Each center will be open through July 30. 

The hours for each location are listed below:

CITY OF CHICAGO DLOC LOCATIONS
Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

 

 

Pullman Branch 

11001 S. Indiana Ave.

Thurgood Marshall Branch 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Monday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesday

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SUBURBAN COOK COUNTY DLOC LOCATIONS
Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

 

 

Blue Island

2434 Vermont Street

Blue Island, IL  60406

Alsip
4500 West 123rd Street

Alsip, IL  60803

Monday - Friday

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday

CLOSED

CLOSED

LASALLE COUNTY DLOC LOCATION

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

 

Streator City Hall

204 South Bloomington Street, Streator, IL, 61364

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday

CLOSED

COLES COUNTY DLOC LOCATION

Disaster Loan Outreach Program (DLOC)

 

Coles County Center for Human Services

825 18th Street, Charleston, IL, 61920

Monday – Friday

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday

CLOSED

EFFINGHAM COUNTY DLOC LOCATION

Disaster Loan Outreach Program (DLOC)

 

Effingham School District Building

2803 South Banker Street, Effingham, IL, 62401

Monay – Friday

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday

CLOSED

Applications for SBA disaster loans also are available online at sba.gov/disaster.

In:

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