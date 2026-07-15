Disaster loan assistance centers open in Chicago area in wake of June tornadoes, severe storms
Help is on the way for families and business owners impacted by tornadoes and other severe storms in Illinois last month.
The U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday opened centers in Chicago, the suburbs, and downstate, where people get help applying for low-interest loans of up to $500,000 to cover losses not covered by insurance.
The money is available for damage caused by storms on June 10, June 11, and June 17.
The Chicago locations are at the Pullman Branch Public Library at 11001 S. Indiana Av. and the Thurgood Marshall Branch Public Library at 7506 S. Racine Av.
Disaster loan outreach centers also are open in Blue Island, Alsip, Streator, Charleston, and Effingham.
Each center will be open through July 30.
The hours for each location are listed below:
CITY OF CHICAGO DLOC LOCATIONS
Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)
Pullman Branch
11001 S. Indiana Ave.
Thurgood Marshall Branch 7506 S. Racine Ave.
Monday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Tuesday
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Wednesday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday
12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
SUBURBAN COOK COUNTY DLOC LOCATIONS
Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)
Blue Island
2434 Vermont Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
Alsip
Alsip, IL 60803
Monday - Friday
9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sunday
CLOSED
CLOSED
LASALLE COUNTY DLOC LOCATION
Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)
Streator City Hall
204 South Bloomington Street, Streator, IL, 61364
Monday – Friday
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Sunday
CLOSED
COLES COUNTY DLOC LOCATION
Disaster Loan Outreach Program (DLOC)
Coles County Center for Human Services
825 18th Street, Charleston, IL, 61920
Monday – Friday
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday
CLOSED
EFFINGHAM COUNTY DLOC LOCATION
Disaster Loan Outreach Program (DLOC)
Effingham School District Building
2803 South Banker Street, Effingham, IL, 62401
Monay – Friday
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday
CLOSED
Applications for SBA disaster loans also are available online at sba.gov/disaster.