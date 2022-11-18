Slicks roads causing morning spinouts and heavy traffic for Chicago's South Side and Northwest Indiana commuters

Slicks roads causing morning spinouts and heavy traffic for Chicago's south side and Northwest India

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Areas south of Chicago and near Northwest Indiana are seeing messy snow leading to slick driving conditions.

CBS 2's Kris Habermel is warning morning commuters to seek alternate routes due to heavy traffic. Areas south of Roosevelt are snow covered.

It’s a “Tale of Two Commutes” today. North of Roosevelt, you will find clear roads. South of Roosevelt, roads are snow covered and slick. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/nv6VPW468p — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) November 18, 2022

Near the Dan Ryan and 63rd Street, multiple cars spun out, leading to crashes. No injuries have been reported, but cars have been damaged as traffic is building.

I-65 in Northwest Indiana is closed in both directions due to multiple crashes. Morning commuters will want to avoid I-65.

The eastbound side of I-94 has reopened, but was also shut down for a while as crews responded to crashes. Heavy traffic is expected to linger throughout the morning.

A car and a school bus collided on icy streets at 143rd & Kedzie in Robbins. The bus was not carrying students. Medics are checking on the driver of the car. Roads are snow and ice covered across the south suburbs & NW Indiana. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/XwNYNju0TS — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) November 18, 2022

Snow plows and salt trucks are working to clear roadways.