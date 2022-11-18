Watch CBS News
Local News

Slicks roads causing morning spinouts and heavy traffic for Chicago's South Side and Northwest Indiana commuters

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Slicks roads causing morning spinouts and heavy traffic for Chicago's south side and Northwest India
Slicks roads causing morning spinouts and heavy traffic for Chicago's south side and Northwest India 01:07

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Areas south of Chicago and near Northwest Indiana are seeing messy snow leading to slick driving conditions. 

CBS 2's Kris Habermel is warning morning commuters to seek alternate routes due to heavy traffic. Areas south of Roosevelt are snow covered. 

Near the Dan Ryan and 63rd Street, multiple cars spun out, leading to crashes. No injuries have been reported, but cars have been damaged as traffic is building. 

I-65 in Northwest Indiana is closed in both directions due to multiple crashes. Morning commuters will want to avoid I-65. 

snapshot-33.jpg

The eastbound side of I-94 has reopened, but was also shut down for a while as crews responded to crashes. Heavy traffic is expected to linger throughout the morning. 

Snow plows and salt trucks are working to clear roadways. 

First published on November 18, 2022 / 6:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.