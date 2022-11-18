Slicks roads causing morning spinouts and heavy traffic for Chicago's South Side and Northwest Indiana commuters
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Areas south of Chicago and near Northwest Indiana are seeing messy snow leading to slick driving conditions.
CBS 2's Kris Habermel is warning morning commuters to seek alternate routes due to heavy traffic. Areas south of Roosevelt are snow covered.
Near the Dan Ryan and 63rd Street, multiple cars spun out, leading to crashes. No injuries have been reported, but cars have been damaged as traffic is building.
I-65 in Northwest Indiana is closed in both directions due to multiple crashes. Morning commuters will want to avoid I-65.
The eastbound side of I-94 has reopened, but was also shut down for a while as crews responded to crashes. Heavy traffic is expected to linger throughout the morning.
Snow plows and salt trucks are working to clear roadways.
