Watch CBS News
Local News

Skydiver dead, another injured after colliding midair in Rochelle, Illinois

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

1 skydiver dead, another injured after colliding in Rochelle, Illinois
1 skydiver dead, another injured after colliding in Rochelle, Illinois 01:32

Two people collided mid-air while skydiving, leaving one dead and another injured in Rochelle, Illinois, on Wednesday night.

This happened just before 7 p.m. at the Chicagoland Skydiving Center, in Ogle County, about 80 miles west of Chicago. 

The Ogle County sheriff said both skydivers' reserve parachutes deployed. However, one of the skydivers spiraled out of control and crashed into a parking lot.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Rochelle Community Hospital, where he later died. The Ogle County Sheriff said the victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

The other skydiver landed safely at the municipal airport nearby and suffered only minor injuries.

An investigation is underway by the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.

This was the second skydiving accident in the state this week. And, a few weeks ago in Georgia, another skydiver died after her parachute hit another jumper's gear.

On Monday, 48-year-old Dr. Noel Liu, a dental entrepreneur, died after a jump at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa.

His wife posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, saying, "He touched many lives with his warmth and enthusiasm."

She said he lived life with passion and was an amazing husband and father.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.