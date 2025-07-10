Skydiver dead, another injured after colliding midair in Rochelle, Illinois

1 skydiver dead, another injured after colliding in Rochelle, Illinois

Two people collided mid-air while skydiving, leaving one dead and another injured in Rochelle, Illinois, on Wednesday night.

This happened just before 7 p.m. at the Chicagoland Skydiving Center, in Ogle County, about 80 miles west of Chicago.

The Ogle County sheriff said both skydivers' reserve parachutes deployed. However, one of the skydivers spiraled out of control and crashed into a parking lot.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Rochelle Community Hospital, where he later died. The Ogle County Sheriff said the victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

The other skydiver landed safely at the municipal airport nearby and suffered only minor injuries.

An investigation is underway by the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.

This was the second skydiving accident in the state this week. And, a few weeks ago in Georgia, another skydiver died after her parachute hit another jumper's gear.

On Monday, 48-year-old Dr. Noel Liu, a dental entrepreneur, died after a jump at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa.

His wife posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, saying, "He touched many lives with his warmth and enthusiasm."

She said he lived life with passion and was an amazing husband and father.