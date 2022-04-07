Skulls seized addressed for Iowa at O'Hare's International Mail Facility

CHICAGO (CBS) – Customs agents make a strange discovery at O'Hare's International Mail Facility.

Officers seized six packages containing skulls, apparently human, headed from the Netherlands to an address in Iowa.

An agriculture K-9 "Hitch" also sniffed out a shipment of live moss bathmats.

The issue is moss can contain pests or plant diseases, and the shipper didn't get the proper permits.

Agents have seized more than 1600 banned or dangerous items since October 2021.