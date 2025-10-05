In Skokie, Illinois, Jewish groups mark Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel two years later

Jewish groups gathered in the north Chicago suburb of Skokie on Sunday to mark the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel.

The vigil was organized by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, StandWithUs, and Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest. It honored the hostages taken that day who have since died, and those who remain in custody.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Illinois) spoke with cautious optimism about the return of those waiting to come home.

"As we sit here, we all hold our breaths — hopeful that President Trump's 20-point peace plan will open the door for a new future for Israel and the Middle East, and bring all 48 hostages home," Schneider said.

Also in attendance was Leah Polin, the grandmother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — one of the hostages shot to death by Hamas in August of last year.