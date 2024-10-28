78-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Chicago's north suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

Police said, shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash at Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street, where a car had hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The victim, 78-year-old Alfred Slivo, died of his injuries, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Alfred Slivo, 78, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Skokie on Oct. 27, 2024. Photo supplied to CBS

The car that hit him fled the scene.

Skokie police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team were investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982- 5900.