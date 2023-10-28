Car slams into building in Skokie crash

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A crash in Skokie Friday evening led to one vehicle crashing into a building and another crashing into a traffic signal.

According to the Skokie Police Department, the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:10 p.m. near the intersection of Church Street and Crawford Avenue.

One vehicle hit the traffic light, and the other hit the building at 9150 Crawford Avenue and 4013 CHurch Street.

Both drivers were hospitalized for "non-incapacitating injuries," police said.

One of the drivers was issued citations for following too closely, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, a seatbelt violation and no insurance, according to a release from Skokie Police.

No one inside the building was injured or displaced.