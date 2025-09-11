Six Flags Great America Fright Fest 2025 kicks off this weekend in Gurnee, Illinois

It's already spooky season in Gurnee, Illinois as Six Flags Great America starts its annual Fright Fest this weekend.

During Fright Fest, the north suburban amusement park transforms after dark, featuring scare zones, live entertainment and haunted mazes.

This year the five haunted mazes include three connected to popular Hollywood horror movie franchises: "The Conjuring" universe, the 2022 remake of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and "Saw: Legacy of Terror."

During the day, Six Flags Great America also hosts the kid-friendly Boo Fest with indoor trick-or-treating, a costume contest, character meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.

Fright Fest is held on weekend sand select nights from Sept. 13 through Nov. 2. The Kids Boo Fest also runs on weekends between Sept. 13 and Nov. 2.

For more information and the purchase passes, visit Six Flags Great America's website.