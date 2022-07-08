Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering showers before a sunny weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers linger for areas mainly south through the day as clouds stay in place before clearing after dark.
Highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. Sunny and nice weekend.
Pleasant Saturday in the 70s but warmer Sunday. Next chance for rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday.
TODAY: SHOWERS LINGER, CLOUDY AFTERNOON High: 75
TONIGHT: CLOUDS BREAK, COOLER Low: 66
TOMORROW: SUNNY AND NICE High: 76
