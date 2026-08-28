Shots fired inside home on Chicago's West Side

Shots were fired inside a home in Chicago's Austin neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said an armed person entered a home in the 900 block of North Lavergne just after 3:15 a.m. and was confronted by a woman inside.

Police said there was a fight, and a gun was fired, hitting the person, who had entered the house, in the arm.

That person, who has not been identified, was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation by Area Four Detectives.