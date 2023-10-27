Watch CBS News
Shots fired near entrance to Northeastern Illinois University campus

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Shots fired near Northeastern Illinois University
Shots fired near Northeastern Illinois University 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northeastern Illinois University campus in North Park was concerned Thursday night, after shots were fired near the campus entrance.

Dispatch reports indicated that police called a 10-1 for emergency backup as they responded to the incident at Foster and Central Park avenues.

A large law enforcement presence remained at the scene as of 9:45 p.m.

We are told the incident may have stemmed from a chase and shots fired at a vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available.

October 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

