Shots fired near entrance to Northeastern Illinois University campus
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northeastern Illinois University campus in North Park was concerned Thursday night, after shots were fired near the campus entrance.
Dispatch reports indicated that police called a 10-1 for emergency backup as they responded to the incident at Foster and Central Park avenues.
A large law enforcement presence remained at the scene as of 9:45 p.m.
We are told the incident may have stemmed from a chase and shots fired at a vehicle.
Further details were not immediately available.
