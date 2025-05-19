Watch CBS News
Gunfire shatters windows of restaurant on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Gunfire shattered the front windows of a lounge and restaurant in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood early Monday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

The owner of "The Family Den," located in the 8900 block of South Stony Island Avenue, said shots were fired outside overnight while employees were inside, cleaning up.

Chicago police confirmed the front glass doors and windows were damaged after midnight. 

No injuries were reported, Chicago police said. 

The owner is now looking at surveillance video. Descriptions of the suspects were no immediately available. 

 Area Two detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

