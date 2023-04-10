Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired at 3 Chicago police officers in unmarked car

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots were fired at Chicago police officers on the South Side Sunday night. 

Chicago police said three officers were parked in an unmarked vehicle, in the 4600 block of South Damen Avenue just before 11 p.m., when shots were fired in their direction. 

The bullet went through the front windshield of the vehicle. 

The officers were not hurt and did not return fire.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 7:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.