Shots fired at 3 Chicago police officers in unmarked car
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots were fired at Chicago police officers on the South Side Sunday night.
Chicago police said three officers were parked in an unmarked vehicle, in the 4600 block of South Damen Avenue just before 11 p.m., when shots were fired in their direction.
The bullet went through the front windshield of the vehicle.
The officers were not hurt and did not return fire.
No arrests have been made.
