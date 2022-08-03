Short-handed Sky fall short to Dallas Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 26 points, Teaira McCowan added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 84-78 on Tuesday night.

Dallas was missing Arike Ogunbowale, who is third in the league in scoring at 19.9 points, due to an ankle injury.

McCowan, who recorded her third consecutive double-double, made 8 of 12 from the field. The 6-foot-7 center is averaging 18.6 points on 70.4% shooting over the last five games.

Mabrey hit two free throws to make it 25-24 with 7:20 left in the second quarter and the Wings never again trailed. McCowan made a layup to stretch the lead to 74-60 — the biggest of the game — with 6:58 to play and Dallas held on.

The Wings missed their final 10 field-goal attempts, but made all eight of their free throws in the final 3 1/2 minutes to seal the win.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Azurá Stevens, Allie Quigley and Emma Meesseman each scored 14 points.

The defending WNBA champions, the Sky (23-8) had their franchise-record 10-game home win streak snapped. Chicago has a one-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces atop the league standings with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

Dallas moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the seventh-place Phoenix Mercury, but is one of six teams vying for the final three playoff spots.