Shoppers are getting ready to work off that holiday meal by hitting stores for Black Friday deals.

Shoppers say they are excited to cross items off their wishlist, but they're keeping their budgets in mind amid ongoing inflation and affordability concerns.

Thanksgiving Day rain brought out umbrellas in the Loop, but didn't dampen spirits for shoppers eyeing deals for Black Friday.

Alma Nava was out with her family, and she already has her wishlist in mind.

"For me, I feel like it's going to be some Sephora especially and more like going to like garage and Aeropostale things like that," she said.

Nava will be among nearly 183 million people who plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend, according to the National Retail Federation.

The trade association says holiday shopping season spending will top $ 1 trillion for the first time, driven by higher prices.

Shopper Nabeel Vahora has his eyes set on some of the hottest items of the season, including some new electronics.

"I was hoping to get GTA VI. I don't have a PS5, so PS5 would be a good idea to get tomorrow."

But he's wary of his budget.

"Saving up has been hard on us, but we are trying."

Inflation was up 3.8% in October as consumers have endured a year marred by high gas prices and other increased costs.

But consumer confidence rose, according to a report this week — signaling Americans are feeling good about the future.

For Vahora, he's hoping Black Friday can save him money, and he's willing to doorbust to do so.

"We are planning to go tonight and sit outside the Walmart — we are prepared. We have tents and everything ready.

On the other side of the holiday weekend is Cyber Monday. That is when Adobe Analytics forecasts consumers will spend more than $15 billion this year.