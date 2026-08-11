Shootout on Chicago's Near North Side leaves 2 men critically wounded

Two men were critically wounded Monday night in a shootout on Chicago's Near North Side.

The shooting happened at 9:17 p.m. in the 800 block of North Dearborn Street, police said. Officers were seen investigating inside the Lawson House, a former YMCA that provides supportive housing to the unhoused.

Police would not confirm whether the shooting happened inside the Lawson House.

Police said two men, ages 34 and 37, got into a quarrel that turned physical when gunfire was exchanged.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The 37-year-old man, described by police as the "offender," was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Police said charges were pending Tuesday morning in the shooting.