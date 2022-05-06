Shooting suspect in custody after police chase in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in custody after an officer fired his weapon Thursday night in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The shooting took place in the 2200 block of North Lamon Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Police say they were responding to a report of shots fired and found a man matching the description.

The suspect took off running after and police chased after him.

An officer shot at the suspect but did not hit the suspect.

No one was injured