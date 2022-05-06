Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting suspect in custody after police chase in Belmont Cragin

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in custody after an officer fired his weapon Thursday night in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. 

The shooting took place in the 2200 block of North Lamon Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Police say they were responding to a report of shots fired and found a man matching the description.

The suspect took off running after and police chased after him. 

An officer shot at the suspect but did not hit the suspect.

No one was injured    

First published on May 6, 2022 / 9:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.