Shooting in Roseland dollar store leaves man critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot inside a dollar store in Roseland Thursday evening.

At 5:43 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in a business when he was shot in the chest and head, police said. Citizen app video showed the business was the Dollar General at 11040 S. Michigan Ave.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 7:09 PM

