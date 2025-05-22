Watch CBS News
Shooting that killed 2 men at Far South Side Chicago restaurant started with quarrel over cheese, police say

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Tracy O'Brien

/ CBS Chicago

A shooting that left two men dead at a Roseland neighborhood restaurant this week all started with a quarrel over the wrong cheese on a sandwich.

Police said at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, a customer at Momty's Grill, 9 E. 111th St., was angry about the type of cheese on a sandwich he ordered there. He got into a shouting match with an employee, who called her son to help.

Police said when the son arrived, he was punched and chased by the customer and another man. Gunfire then erupted.

The son shot both Dexter Williams, 38, and Monte Potts, 34. Both later died.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody after the shooting, and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition for injuries, police said. So far, there have been no charges — as the shooting appears to have been self-defense. 

