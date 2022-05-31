Shooting reported at gas station in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A shooting was reported early Tuesday evening at a gas station on the edge of Oak Lawn.

Gunfire was reported at the BP station at 111th Street and Pulaski Road, on the border with Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

As of 6 p.m., the scene was cordoned off and secured and police were seen investigating.

Police closed 111th Street west to Cicero Avenue. Pulaski Road is also closed between 107th and 111th streets, Oak Lawn police said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.