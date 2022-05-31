Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting reported at gas station in Oak Lawn

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting reported at gas station in Oak Lawn
Shooting reported at gas station in Oak Lawn 00:46

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A shooting was reported early Tuesday evening at a gas station on the edge of Oak Lawn.

Gunfire was reported at the BP station at 111th Street and Pulaski Road, on the border with Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

As of 6 p.m., the scene was cordoned off and secured and police were seen investigating.

Police closed 111th Street west to Cicero Avenue. Pulaski Road is also closed between 107th and 111th streets, Oak Lawn police said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.