7 people, including 3 officers, hospitalized after shootout involving police in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven people – including three police officers – were taken to the hospital in a shooting involving police in the Fuller Park neighborhood Thursday night.

The incident happened on Wells Street near 41st Street. The Fire Department said shots were fired both at and by police officers.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed people running down Wells Street from the scene. Police eventually flew down the street too.

The Fire Department said seven people were taken to area hospital, among them three police officers.

Three civilians were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center – two in critical condition and one in good condition. A fourth civilian was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center in good condition, according to the Fire Department.

The three officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Officers involved in shootings are routinely taken to hospitals to get checked out.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman saw at least one officer being evaluated in an ambulance.

Police continued to investigate as of 10 p.m. and had the street cordoned off with crime scene tape.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating.

We are awaiting an update from police.