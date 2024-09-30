Watch CBS News
Shooting in Chicago's Near West Side ends with crash into building in Pilsen

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A shooting on the Near West Side early Monday morning ended with a car crash into a building in Pilsen.

Police said the shooting started near Adams Street and Ashland Avenue. Police said a 33-year-old man was in the front seat of a black SUV when someone inside a white Jeep fired shots. 

Both cars continued driving on Ashland Avenue and one crashed into a building for a nonprofit called "The Resurrection Project." The other car was found in the middle of the road. 

The people inside the Jeep ran away. 

At least one person was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshots to the torso. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

