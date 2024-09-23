Shooting in Chicago's Streeterville district leaves man seriously wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot Monday afternoon in Streeterville Monday afternoon, police said.

At 1:03 p.m., a 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of East North Water Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown shooter, police said.

Police did not offer more specifics about the location of the shooting. High-profile North Water Street just east of Columbus Drive—and north of the Chicago River—is home to the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk on the south side of the street and Ogden Plaza Park on the north.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.