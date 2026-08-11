Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed, another injured after shooting in Greater Grand Crossing

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Monday night. 

Chicago police said a 38-year-old man was approached by two people who fired shots in the 7300 block of South Indiana Avenue just after 9:35 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple evidence markers on the grass outside a home. 

Police said the victim was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital.

A 38-year-old man, police later confirmed, was also shot during the incident. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating.  

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue