Watch CBS News
Local News

Two hospitalized after shipping container falls off semi-truck on Kennedy Expressway

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are hospitalized after a shipping container fell off a semi-truck on Interstate 90 Sunday afternoon, police say. 

According to Illinois State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:48 p.m. on the Eastbound Kennedy Expressway near Grand Avenue in Cook County. 

The container fell off the semi-truck and caused damage to a passenger vehicle. 

Two people were transported to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The left lane of the interstate near Grand Avenue was closed for the investigation around 3:43 p.m. and was estimated to remain closed for one to two hours for the investigation, police said. 

First published on March 17, 2024 / 5:00 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.