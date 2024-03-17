Two hospitalized after shipping container falls off semi-truck on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are hospitalized after a shipping container fell off a semi-truck on Interstate 90 Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to Illinois State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:48 p.m. on the Eastbound Kennedy Expressway near Grand Avenue in Cook County.

The container fell off the semi-truck and caused damage to a passenger vehicle.

Two people were transported to a hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The left lane of the interstate near Grand Avenue was closed for the investigation around 3:43 p.m. and was estimated to remain closed for one to two hours for the investigation, police said.