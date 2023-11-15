Shelter-in-place in effect in McHenry County amid SWAT situation

Shelter in place in Johnsburg

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shelter-in-place is in effect in McHenry County after a shooting inside a home led to a SWAT situation.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office ordered a shelter-in-place in Johnsburg just before midnight.

According to Johnsburg police, officers responded to the 3600 block of Fillmore Road after a shooting inside the house. Police said when officers arrived, they identified a mental health incident and the ongoing standoff began.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE - JOHNSBURG There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Hamlin Dr & Fillmore Rd in... Posted by McHenry County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Residents are asked to avoid the area of Route 31 and Johnsburg Road.

Johnsburg schools have been canceled for the day.

CBS 2's Darius Johnson is on the scene where police are expected to provide an update.