Shedd Aquarium's sea lion pup Kenney celebrating 1-year birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Shedd Aquarium is celebrating a special birthday today.

Kenney, the California sea lion pup, is celebrating his one-year birthday.

Brenna Hernandez

He arrived when he was just three months old – making him the youngest sea lion at the Shedd.

His birthday also falls on World Ocean Day – a day of spreading awareness and celebrating the ocean while encouraging actions to protect the planet.

Brenna Hernandez

The Shedd says their team has been providing hands-on care to ensure Kenney reaches key development milestones.

Kenney has met almost all the other sea lions living at Shedd - including Tanner, Laguna, and Cruz within the last seven months, and has doubled in weight growing from 30 to 65 pounds.

He remains behind the scenes, but the Shedd says they'll provide updates on when he'll be available for public viewing.