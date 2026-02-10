Shedd Aquarium invites volunteers to cut down, burn invasive shrubs for Anti-Valentine's Day effort

Some people will soon enjoy romantic and joyful Valentine's Day with special others in their lives, but others might be less enthusiastic — whether single and not happy about it or angry with an ex.

For the latter group, the Shedd Aquarium has a solution, and it doesn't involve their famous building, marine life, or water. Rather, it involves a forest preserve, an invasive tree, and fire.

As part of the Shedd's woodland Action Days, volunteers can sign up to cut down invasive European buckthorn trees in Bob Mann Woods in the west Chicago suburb of La Grange Park. European buckthorn, or common buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica), was introduced to North America as an ornamental plant in the 19th century and was once used in hedges, but is now an eyesore and a disruption to the ecosystem.

European buckthorn grows in sun and shade alike, and thus can invade all kinds of biomes — woodlands , savannas, prairies, pastures, and even empty lots, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources noted. Once common buckthorn has taken root, it outcompetes and displaces native shrubs and trees, the department noted.

The volunteers with the Shedd will cut down European buckthorn in the forest preserve and burn it in a bonfire. The removal of the buckthorn will make room for native flora and fauna to take root again.

Amphibian species such as American toads, chorus frogs, and blue-spotted salamanders in particular can benefit from the restoration of biodiverse wetlands, the Shedd said.

Thus, the Shedd invites people to burn off their anger while also burning some vile buckthorn.

The woodland habitat restoration Action Day is set for Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, at the Bob Mann Woods, near 31st Street and La Grange Road in La Grange Park. More action days are scheduled throughout February and March at Bob Mann Woods and at the Skokie Lagoons in Glencoe and Winnetka.

Volunteers can sign up through the Shedd Aquarium.