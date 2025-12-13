Man charged after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Chicago

A man was charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in The Loop on Thursday.

Chicago police said Rasheed Griffin was charged with felony counts, including aggravated sexual assault and aggravated battery. He is expected in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.

Police said Griffin was identified as the suspect who attacked and sexually assaulted a 35-year-old woman in the 200 block of South State Street. No further details were released.

Griffin was arrested on Thursday, just hours after the attack.



