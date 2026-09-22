Man accused of sexually abusing rider on CTA Blue Line train sought by police

Chicago police are searching for a man they said sexually abused another passenger on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train earlier this month.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the 4000 block of West Irving Park Road.

CPD said the suspect sat behind a passenger and inappropriately touched her before fleeing the train.

They released photos of the suspect, described as an African American man who was wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, black pants and a black-and-white hat with a logo on the front. He was also wearing headphones and carrying a backpack on the day of the incident.

CPD said the suspect pictured above sat behind a passenger and inappropriately touched her before fleeing the train. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference # JK409394.