Chicago First Alert Weather: Severe weather moves out, leftover showers possible

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The severe weather threat has ended, as storms have moved to the east. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through the evening, but no widespread storms are expected.

Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few leftover showers possible. Lows will be in the low 70s.  

The best chance for showers on Thursday will be for areas along and south of I-80. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.  

Turning hotter and more humid this weekend with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. Storm chances return Sunday and Monday.

TONIGHT: A spotty shower overnight. Low 71°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. A spotty shower or storm is possible. High 79°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 5:01 PM

