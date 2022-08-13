Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms by late afternoon

By Ed Curran

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning. We'll be in ALERT MODE this morning for thunderstorms development late this afternoon and tonight. 

CBS News Chicago

At 12:30 this morning the Storm Prediction Center issued a Marginal chance (lowest) for severe storms. The main threats are hail, wind, and an isolated tornado that can't be ruled out. These are low threats but we'll see many dry hours during the day, and a lot of folks will be outside, so I'm being cautious.

CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

After a few showers early this morning, we'll see just a slight chance of rain during the day. By late afternoon we'll see thunderstorms, ahead of a cold front that comes through the Chicago area during the Saturday-to-Sunday overnight. Some of the storms could be strong or severe. Seasonable temps.

Billiken parade: Looks good. Slight chance for a shower, maybe a bit of sunshine.

Sunday sees winds spin off the lake, behind the front, with partly sunny skies. Cooler than Saturday and even a little cooler by the lake.

CBS News Chicago

Comfortable temperatures throughout the coming week.

Stats

Normal- 83/66

Yesterday- 77

Today- 82

Sunrise- 5:57am

Forecast

Today- Chance of scattered showers, with some sunshine. Thunderstorms late in the day could be strong or severe. High of 82.

Tonight- Strong thunderstorms, 67.

Sunday- Partly sunny and 77. Cooler by the lake.

CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 13, 2022 / 6:50 AM

