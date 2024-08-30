Chicago police search for 2 men behind several armed robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for two men behind several armed robberies in three Chicago neighborhoods this month.

The robberies have occurred since Aug. 11 in Chinatown, West Town, and the Loop.

Chicago police say that in each incident, two men in either a dark blue Land Rover or Kia drive up to the victims. The men then come out of the car with a gun and threaten to kill the victims.

The men would then drive off after the victims handed over their cellphones and wallets.

Incident Dates and Locations:

2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue on Aug. 11, at 1:25-1:27 p.m.

2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue on Aug. 11, at 11:53 p.m.

300 block of West 23rd Street on Aug. 11, at 11:56 p.m.

200 block of West 23rd Place on Aug. 19, at 10:30 p.m.

300 block of North Morgan Street on Aug. 20, at 12:45 a.m.

200 block of West Randolph Street on Aug. 21, at 2 a.m.

100 block of West Randolph Street on Aug. 21, at 2:03 a.m.

The robbers were described as two Black men, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, with a thin build, dressed in black, wearing ski masks, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Police are reminding the public:

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to the police.

Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible.

Do not touch anything until the police arrive.

Anyone with information can contact the Area 1 Detective Division at 312-747-8384 or the Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.