Watch CBS News
Local News

Serious crash shuts down eastbound I-80/94 in Gary

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- All lanes on the eastbound Borman Expressway in Gary, Indiana were shut down Monday night after a serious crash.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glenn Fifeld tweeted Monday that that all lanes of eastbound I-80/94 were blocked at Broadway.

The reason was a serious crash and a possible semi-trailer truck explosion, the tweet said.

Drivers are advised to take alternative routes.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 9:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.