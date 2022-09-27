Serious crash shuts down eastbound I-80/94 in Gary
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- All lanes on the eastbound Borman Expressway in Gary, Indiana were shut down Monday night after a serious crash.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Glenn Fifeld tweeted Monday that that all lanes of eastbound I-80/94 were blocked at Broadway.
The reason was a serious crash and a possible semi-trailer truck explosion, the tweet said.
Drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
