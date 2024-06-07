Serious crash snags I-294 in Chicago suburbs; at least 1 person dead

At least 1 person dead in crash on I-294 in Chicago suburbs

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person was killed, and multiple vehicles were wrecked, in a serious crash on the Tri-State Tollway Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on the southbound Tri-State (I-294) near Golf Road.

As seen from Chopper 2, the front of a white pickup truck was wrecked, while another car was mangled and demolished beyond recognition – and left looking like so much shrapnel.

The wreckage was stretched across three lanes that were closed. Illinois state police and local fire crews were on the scene.

The three lanes will remain closed for some time, as accident reconstruction will follow the rescue and cleanup efforts.

State Police confirmed the crash was fatal, but there was no immediate information on who died.

The southbound Tri-State was solid from just south of Dundee Road to the scene. Milwaukee Avenue or Rand Road to Dempster Street was advised as an alternate.