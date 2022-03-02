Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman due back in court Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The so-called serial stowaway is due back in court Thursday.

Marilyn Hartman, 69, has been arrested several times at airports including O'Hare and Midway in Chicago and across the country -- accused of trying to sneak onto planes.

She's scheduled to be in court Thursday for a hearing. Despite being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she was deemed fit to stand trial late last year.

We've been following the Hartman saga for years including talking to her last year. She told our Brad Edwards she was able to slip onto 30 flights in two decades.