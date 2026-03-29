Chicago police search for man who attacked senior at Belmont Red-Brown-Purple Line stop

Chicago police on Sunday were looking for a man they say attacked a senior at the Belmont Red-Brown-Purple Line 'L' stop earlier this month.

The aggravated battery happened at 3:09 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Chicago Transit Authority station in Lakeview, police said.

Police did not specify further details about the attack.

Police said the attacker was wearing a yellow hooded sweater, black jeans, and white gym shoes. A surveillance image showed him carrying what appeared to be a case of Pepsi-Cola.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Public Transportation Detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD JK189284.