2026 U.S. Senate candidate profile: Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

Three members of Illinois' congressional delegation are leading the 2026 race to replace U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin after he steps down at the end of his term.

CBS News Chicago is taking a closer look at the three top candidates, including U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who has represented the northwest suburbs for eight years.

Krishnamoorthi voted in line with President Biden 100% of the time during his four years in office. CBS News Chicago Political reporter Chris Tye asked Krishnamoorthi which areas he does not toe the Democratic Party line.

"Banning the trading of individual stocks by members of Congress, and that's not something that really veterans on either side like," he said. "I also believe in term limits. I believe in age limits. I believe also in term limits for the Supreme Court."

While one opponent, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, wants to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and another, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, wants to dismantle ICE, Krishnamoorthi said we need to "abolish Trump's ICE."

What does that mean? Krishnamoorthi said it starts with getting rid of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"Impeaching her if she doesn't get fired or if she doesn't resign," he said.

Kelly has led the effort to impeach Noem, and Krishnamoorthi said he's joined her in that regard.

"But in addition to that, it also means taking the masks off, putting ID on, putting body cameras on, no more warrantless arrests, requiring third-party investigations for the use of force, and then, you know, not having roving gangs of ICE and [U.S. Customs and Border Patrol] agents causing or stirring up trouble in cities," Krishnamoorthi said.

Asked if there's anything the Trump administration has done that gets his seal of approval, Krishnamoorthi said "putting a focus back on manufacturing in the U.S."

"I think that's a good idea for various reasons. Not only is it good for our economic security, but it also helps people climb into the middle class," he said.

His opponents have said it took community pushback for Krishnamoorthi to return campaign donations from executives at Palantir Technologies, a company that does business with ICE.

Krishnamoorthi said he doesn't believe he waited too long to return that money.

"No. As soon as it came up, I basically donated it to migrant groups here," he said. "I'm glad it was brought to my attention."

Krishnamoorthi leads the 10 candidates in the Democratic primary in the polls, and has been a prolific fundraiser, with one of the largest campaign war chests for anyone running for office this year nationwide.

CBS News Chicago will take a closer look at Stratton on Wednesday and at Kelly on Thursday.