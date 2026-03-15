Semi-truck rolls over, spills pet food on I-80 near Tinley Park, Illinois

Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were blocked just south of Tinley Park, Illinois, early Sunday after a semi-trailer truck rolled over.

Illinois State Police said just after 3 a.m., a semi carrying 45,000 pounds of pet food rolled over on eastbound I-80 just past Harlem Avenue.

The left shoulder and two left lanes were blocked.

State police said the spilled pet food could take up to five hours to clean up.

It was not known Sunday morning what caused the semi to roll over.