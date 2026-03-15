Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi-truck rolls over, spills pet food on I-80 near Tinley Park, Illinois

By Tim Jacobi, Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were blocked just south of Tinley Park, Illinois, early Sunday after a semi-trailer truck rolled over.

Illinois State Police said just after 3 a.m., a semi carrying 45,000 pounds of pet food rolled over on eastbound I-80 just past Harlem Avenue.

The left shoulder and two left lanes were blocked.

State police said the spilled pet food could take up to five hours to clean up.

It was not known Sunday morning what caused the semi to roll over.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue