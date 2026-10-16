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Semi truck carrying hydrochloric acid rolls over on I-90 prompting hazmat response in McHenry County

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A semi truck rollover crash prompted a hazmat response on I-90 in McHenry County overnight. 

After midnight, Illinois State Police said a semi-truck carrying hydrochloric acid rolled over in the westbound lanes at Route 23 in Harmony, Illinois. 

Police said no injuries were reported. 

ISP said westbound traffic is being diverted off at I-90 and redirected to enter I-90 past the entrance ramp. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

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