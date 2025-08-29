Semi carrying 42,000 pounds of produce rolls over on I-80 near Morris, Illinois

A semi truck carrying 42,000 pounds of produce rolled over on I-80 early Friday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the rollover crash took place in the eastbound lanes at Milepost 104 near Seneca Road before 2 a.m.

State police said the produce spill is blocking all eastbound lanes of traffic.

Traffic is being diverted off at 24th Road. ISP confirmed lanes are expected to be shut down for an extended period of time

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.