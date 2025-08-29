Watch CBS News
Semi carrying 42,000 pounds of produce rolls over on I-80 near Morris, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

A semi truck carrying 42,000 pounds of produce rolled over on I-80 early Friday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, the rollover crash took place in the eastbound lanes at Milepost 104 near Seneca Road before 2 a.m. 

State police said the produce spill is blocking all eastbound lanes of traffic. 

Traffic is being diverted off at 24th Road. ISP confirmed lanes are expected to be shut down for an extended period of time  

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

