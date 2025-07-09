Watch CBS News
Semi-trucks on fire at McCook, Illinois facility and lot

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

SkyWatch over semi-truck fire in McCook, Illinois
SkyWatch over semi-truck fire in McCook, Illinois 03:06

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that has spread to several semi-trucks at a facility in McCook, Illinois Wednesday afternoon.

CBS SkyWatch was over the scene in the far southwest suburb of what appeared to be an industrial trucking facility. Thick black smoke billowed high into the sky and huge flames could be seen shooting from the vehicles.

The fire appeared to have spread to four or five semi-trucks, but the smoke made it difficult to see exactly how many units were affected.

The burning semis are just the front units of the trucks, and did not appear to be attached to any trailers. Dozens of empty trailers along with other semi-trucks could be seen parked in the large lot.

About half a dozen fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene and firefighters were attacking the flames with water.

McCook officials have not yet commented on the fire, nor released any details about what business was affected.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or fatalities. 

